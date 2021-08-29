Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Hunger Action Month: Color to receive a free scoop of Stewart’s ice cream

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s shops is partnering with Nourish Designs to bring awareness to Hunger Action Month. Nourish Designs was started in November of 2019 by owner Betsy Seplowitz. The company features hand-drawn designs by Seplowitz with the mission of raising funds for meals for kids and starting conversations about hunger. Her designs are printed on various different products including shirts, bags, notecards and more. Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Color#Food Drink#Nourish Designs#Hunger Action Month#Stewart S Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Evansville, INWTVW

Tri-State Food Bank prepares for Hunger Action Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– September is Hunger Action Month where people across the nation band together to fight to end hunger. Even though it’s not quite September, Eyewitness News is getting a head start to help out as much as we can as we partner with Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville to fill up as many trucks as we can.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WRAL News

Free Brave Robot Ice Cream at Lowes Foods

Score a free 14 oz. container of Brave Robot Ice Cream with the new digital coupon from Lowes Foods!. You can clip the digital coupon to your Lowes Foods digital coupons through their website or their app. The coupon expires October 4, 2021. See the details and offer on the...
Grocery & Supermaketmoneysavingmom.com

Free Kroger Deluxe Ice Cream at Kroger!

This coupon is valid through September 18, 2021. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Ice cream kings Ben and Jerry‘s launch limited edition scoop in Soho

Who doesn't love Phish Food? I can recount countless hungover Sunday's justifying the £5 it costs for a 465ml tub of calorie-rich dairy ecstasy, only to leave it melting on the floor of my anxiety dungeon. Perhaps you're more civilised and opt for a tub of Cherry Garcia with an art-house movie, only to find yourself at the mercy of the most intense sugar-high you've ever experienced? Thankfully you can now enjoy both flavours in super size form, Ben and Jerries' iconic Phish Food and Cherry Garcia will be encapsulated in chocolate bowls. Each bowl will resemble the flavour of the ice cream it holds (fish shaped and cherry shaped).
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Feeding San Diego Launches Cross Out Hunger Campaign to Mark Hunger Action Month

Campaign aims to raise awareness and funds about the issue of hunger in San Diego County. San Diego CA— This month, Feeding San Diego is announcing the launch of Cross Out Hunger, a campaign that calls attention to the issue of hunger in San Diego County during Hunger Action Month. Feeding San Diego will join Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks to inspire the public to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. After one of the busiest years on record for the organization—in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic— Feeding San Diego continues to respond to the needs of those disproportionally affected who are struggling to recover, and is asking for the public’s help.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
K102.5

Girl Scouts to Host Free Ice Cream Social in Kalamazoo

If you've ever wondered about what's involved with joining the Girl Scouts or what it is they do, here's the perfect opportunity to find out. On their Facebook page, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan announced that they'll be hosting ice cream socials at several different locations in order to give people a better understanding of how The Girl Scouts work.
Food & Drinksdo512family.com

Museum of Ice Cream: What's the Scoop?

Have you seen the new bubblegum pink building in the Domain? Is your Instagram feed already loaded with images of people swimming in a pool of sprinkles? The Museum of Ice Cream has just opened a popup location right here in Austin, and we’re gonna give you the scoop on what it’s all about.
Saratoga Springs, NYWRGB

Stewart's scooping free cones trackside

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Stewart's Shops is making Travers Week at the Saratoga Racetrack just a bit sweeter. To celebrate Stewart's Day at the Races, Stewart's is giving away FREE ice cream. Starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stewart's Shops will be trackside scooping free ice cream while supplies last.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Dairy Free Ice Cream

There's no summer treat more quintessential than ice cream. Rich, sweet, and filling, it's a go-to for warmer weather when people want a frozen dessert. However, it can be hard to digest for many people, especially those who don't eat dairy can't enjoy it, either. For an ice cream that's...
Derby, CTNew Haven Independent

Derby PD Gives Out Free Ice Cream

DERBY – For city police Officers Eric Grella and Frank DeAngela, their weekend patrol meant fulfilling sweet tooths and bridging gaps in the community. ‘Operation Cool Down’ returned to Derby Saturday afternoon, a partnership between Derby Police and Sundae Funday Ice Cream Truck of Shelton, handing out free ice cream to downtown residents.
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

Baskin Robbins: Free Ice Cream!

Download the Baskin Robbins app and create an account (or sign into your account) to score free ice cream! Just look in the “deals” section for your coupon.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Bruster’s Hosts Sweet Celebrations Giveaway and Awards Five Winners Free Ice Cream for Year

Company selects recipients from Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia. August 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH - Bruster’s Real Ice Cream was founded in 1989 and decades after its inception, Bruster’s still maintains family values across the business. With a commitment to celebrating customers throughout life’s special moments, the company introduced a national ice cream contest to show its appreciation and selected winners from across the U.S.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Free coffee and bus access is on tap for Stewart's

The Capital District Transportation Authority has partnered with Stewart’s Shops to expand its growing Universal Access program. The partnership provides Stewart’s employees unlimited access to the CDTA network. The program will be announced publicly on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Stewart’s Shop at 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy