Hunger Action Month: Color to receive a free scoop of Stewart’s ice cream
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s shops is partnering with Nourish Designs to bring awareness to Hunger Action Month. Nourish Designs was started in November of 2019 by owner Betsy Seplowitz. The company features hand-drawn designs by Seplowitz with the mission of raising funds for meals for kids and starting conversations about hunger. Her designs are printed on various different products including shirts, bags, notecards and more. Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York.www.informnny.com
