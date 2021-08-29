Hunger Action Month: Color to receive a free scoop of Stewart’s ice cream

Campaign aims to raise awareness and funds about the issue of hunger in San Diego County. San Diego CA— This month, Feeding San Diego is announcing the launch of Cross Out Hunger, a campaign that calls attention to the issue of hunger in San Diego County during Hunger Action Month. Feeding San Diego will join Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks to inspire the public to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. After one of the busiest years on record for the organization—in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic— Feeding San Diego continues to respond to the needs of those disproportionally affected who are struggling to recover, and is asking for the public’s help.