Why Letterboxd Is the Best Social Media Platform for Filmgoers
Millions have been using this movie-centered platform as a virtual diary to log what they watch, connect with others and — most importantly — share their opinions. Both film lovers and casual viewers alike have been using Letterboxd to keep track of what they’ve been watching. This easy-to-navigate social media platform acts as a virtual film diary, allowing viewers to review films and read what friends, critics and even actors have to say about them.studybreaks.com
