Why Letterboxd Is the Best Social Media Platform for Filmgoers

Living on the road requires a much bigger financial and time commitment than most YouTube and Instagram stars are willing to let on. Van life became popular on YouTube for a variety of reasons — gorgeous nature, pleasing shots of long drives and dreamlike places where influencers set up camp for the night. It’s thus no surprise such content would inspire its audience to do the same. However, the average 20-minute van life video represents just a small fraction of a creator’s life, one that excludes the non-aesthetic difficulties associated with actually living in a van. As a result, audiences may easily forget the hard work it takes to sustain such a lifestyle.