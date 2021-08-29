Cancel
News Regarding AEW Debuting In The United Kingdom and California

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s plans to tour in the United Kingdom being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Khan mentioned football stadium Craven Cottage in Fulham, West London as a possible location:. “I can’t announce exact dates but I will say...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Combat#Wrestling Observer Radio
