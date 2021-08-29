News Regarding AEW Debuting In The United Kingdom and California

It was recently reported that former WWE and WCW star “Nasty Boy” Brian Knobbs was hospitalized. Here is an update from the GoFundMe page set up for Knobbs:. Our good friend Brian Knobbs continues to be overwhelmed with the amount of love and support he has received from all of us. I have been waiting and hoping for Brian’s health to improve before sending out this update, but unfortunately his struggle for recovery continues. He has received over 10 blood transfusions, and complications from his iron deficiency have prevented the doctors from conducting the exams and testing on his vital organs to determine the underlying cause of his illness. Brian is very concerned about his future, and doing his best to keep a positive outlook. He’s been advised to keep his stress levels low, so the emotional and financial help he’s been receiving from us through the GoFundMe page has been a huge blessing in that regard. Despite the medical complications, the fighter spirit in Brian will never allow him to lose hope. Please pray for Brian’s health and strength to return in a full recovery.”