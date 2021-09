After several weeks of dire box office results, last weekend resulted a little bit of good news for movie theaters. A film actually exceeded financial expectations for a change, with Candyman becoming the #1 film in the United States with an estimated $22.3 million in ticket sales. Those are solid numbers for an R-rated horror film released in August, particularly in the age of Covid. (The film was anticipated to earn around $15 million.) Its sales were likely boosted by some very effective trailers, good reviews, the Candyman franchise name, and the fact that popular horror filmmaker Jordan Peele was involved as writer and producer.