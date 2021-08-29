Cancel
Zambia's new finance minister stresses importance of IMF programme

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LUSAKA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday it was critical to agree a lending programme with the IMF because it would give creditors confidence and the government cheaper and longer financing.

Musokotwane, appointed on Friday by recently elected President Hakainde Hichilema, told public broadcaster ZNBC he was confident Zambia would get an IMF programme before the end of the year and thereafter restructure its debt.

Reuters

Reuters

Hakainde Hichilema
#Imf#Zambia#Lusaka#Finance#Znbc
