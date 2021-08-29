Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Letter to the editor: M Trail is improved

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Thank you for refurbishing the "M" Trail! Same great view and an improved hike. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#M Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Any answers to many questions?

Being isolated for the past 17-plus months — wearing a mask when I do venture out — I have been doing a lot of thinking. I have a lot of questions; anyone have the answer?. 1. Why are people so wrapped up about what happened in the past — of which they had no control over — that they are taking up the present to correct it — and ignoring the future? Can't we learn from other's mistakes?
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Precious wildlife deserves better

Montana has long suffered from extraction industries. Many companies put profits before employees. Trapping isn't generally viewed as an extractive industry, but it certainly is. Wildlife is removed from the landscape by those who enjoy abusing animals. The current estimate is that 3 million to 5 million animals are trapped...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Engen for mayor an easy decision

If you live in Missoula, when you get up in the morning you face many decisions. What do you wear for the day? Do you get the 12:01 or the 12:31 free bus to downtown? Do you pack your lunch or get pick-up? And the toughest of all, the vanilla bean or huckleberry cone at the Big Dipper.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Tourist housing has role in crisis

As a Missoula native, I can remember a time when there was affordable housing here. Now, I can hardly picture that being the case ever again. Tourist housing (Airbnb, VRBO) is contributing to the housing crisis. I have lived next to two tourist homes, and I can vouch that this provides an unnecessary burden, hassle and nuisance to surrounding residents. I know of countless Missoulians I’ve grown up with, or grown to know, who cannot find housing due to lack of availability and outrageous pricing.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Elect a mayor with sense of reality

So, mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg thinks the hospitals are not as full of COVID patients as "they are made out to be." Strandberg must think the health department, our hospitals, our distraught nurses and health care teams are all lying about the degree of suffering they witness daily. "We're over the worst of it," Strandberg glibly states. I have to ask what news source you use.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Gilels as steward of Missoula story

Missoula is a story — a background, characters, conflicts, story arc. Right now we are at a critical inflection point for our community. These choices and more are shaped by this community and the leaders we elect. I am writing today to endorse Dori Gilels for Ward 3 to be one of the stewards of this story.
EducationMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Respect right to remain healthy

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the people of Stand Up Montana, sit down and listen to the experts in science and health who tell us masking does make a difference in fighting the spread of airborne diseases. Insisting otherwise is dangerous to the people of Montana. We have scientific evidence proving...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Missoulian not holding local government accountable

In 1787 Thomas Burke described the fourth estate: journalism. His point was that journalism spoke truth to power and held those above us accountable. Flash forward to 2021 Missoula. Our media consists of one corporate newspaper. Supposedly it would consist of all “journalist” majors (mostly from the University of Montana, like our mayor). But I see no truth to power. When is the last time the Missoulian held the city/county accountable? When is the last time the Missoulian disagreed with the city/county? Damn, when is the last time the Missoulian asked a counter follow-up question? You have to go back years!
ScienceMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Human numbers bound to collapse

Ian Lange's recent letter (Aug. 30) on global population is absolutely right on!. Nearly a half century ago, Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich wrote a book, "Zero Population Growth," that expressed the same opinion. In the early 1970s, Ehrlich was a guest on the Johnny Carson TV show, when global population just over 4 billion humans, and Ehrlich expressed his opinion that that human density number should be maintained until it was better understood that the earth's space and resources could deal with a larger number. Ehrlich's opinion was not taken seriously and now we are reaching 8 billion in human numbers, and the earth is running out of space, and globally the huge numbers of people has triggered not only climate change, but the overcrowding of people has also caused a global psychological madness that has included people meaningless killing one another in great numbers; not only with guns but via the careless spread of deadly diseases.
ScienceMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: More scared of shot than virus?

A person in possession of the most intricate, complex and phenomenal organism on this Earth, the human brain, is more terrified of getting an inoculation in the arm or consenting to the inconvenience of wearing a mask to curtail the spread of the intensely contagious coronavirus Delta mutation. These folks...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: New mask rule ignores facts

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s new mask rule does nothing and ignores the facts. Furthermore, the statement made by Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier misinterprets the realities of kids with learning disabilities. Our children’s educational track gets severely disrupted when their peers get sick and classrooms...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Carlino understands housing issues, renters

Missoulians looking for places to live are intimately aware of our housing crisis, being more dire now than ever before. Fifty-three percent of Missoulians are renters, while our city council is made up of almost entirely homeowners. As a renter, I feel the pressure of all of the barriers for renting in Missoula, and as a city council candidate, I intend to do everything we can to ensure we pass bold solutions to these barriers.
Longview Daily News

Letter: Commissioners fail at putting health first

The Cowlitz County commissioners voted to resist the state's mandate for vaccine requirement to support citizens rights. Well, let it be told even without this resolution your rights were not in jeopardy. You still have the right to not get the shot and then you still have the right to...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
Environmentsanjuanjournal.com

A good first step | Letter to the Editor

Some of us demand that our government tighten and enforce environmental laws. When not on Zoom, we drive to environmental organization meetings and fundraisers in our fossil-fueled cars to support … Wait! What?. Exactly. We have reasons why we don’t drive electric vehicles. One, of course, is the initial cost....

Comments / 0

Community Policy