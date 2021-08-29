Letter to the editor: M Trail is improved

Ian Lange's recent letter (Aug. 30) on global population is absolutely right on!. Nearly a half century ago, Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich wrote a book, "Zero Population Growth," that expressed the same opinion. In the early 1970s, Ehrlich was a guest on the Johnny Carson TV show, when global population just over 4 billion humans, and Ehrlich expressed his opinion that that human density number should be maintained until it was better understood that the earth's space and resources could deal with a larger number. Ehrlich's opinion was not taken seriously and now we are reaching 8 billion in human numbers, and the earth is running out of space, and globally the huge numbers of people has triggered not only climate change, but the overcrowding of people has also caused a global psychological madness that has included people meaningless killing one another in great numbers; not only with guns but via the careless spread of deadly diseases.