Ida brings us a very wet start to the work week
It's going to be a VERY wet day on the Gulf Coast as Ida weakens back to a tropical storm and lifts north towards Tennessee slowly over the next 24 hours. We end up dealing with a lot of rain and that means a major flooding threat on the Gulf Coast in addition to isolated tornadoes popping up randomly. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued and know where your safe place is! Rain coverage remains high through tomorrow but will finally slack off on Wednesday as the main bands of rain start to move farther East away from our area.www.fox10tv.com
