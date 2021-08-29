Cancel
NFL

Report: Jets Acquire Shaq Lawson From Texans for Sixth-Round Pick

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans have reportedly traded linebacker Shaq Lawson to the Jets for a future sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Lawson will leave without playing a single regular-season snap for Houston after joining the Texans in March in a trade that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins.

