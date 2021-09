Memphis May Fire is back with their third single this year, and the favorite of vocalist Matty Mullins, "Bleed Me Dry". "Our third single of the year, 'Bleed Me Dry,' is my favorite yet," explains Mullins. "It's an anthem for anyone feeling beaten down by the negative voices around them. We're so excited to announce that we will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the 'In Your Eyes' tee in our online merch store to one of our favorite non-profits — Heart Support! Every year, Heart Support helps men and women brave their wounds, find purpose, and discover healing. I am so stoked for everyone to hear this song and get involved with a great cause!"