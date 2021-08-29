Berkeley Chamber Celebrates Grand Opening of the new Lionheart MMA and Fitness

(Berkeley County, SC) - The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Lionheart MMA and Fitness on August 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. The new Lionheart MMA and Fitness is located at 333 Peagler Way, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Lionheart MMA Fitness is locally owned and operated by Brandon and Amy Slaton. The company started in April 2020, but due to the pandemic they had to shut down. They opened this new 4500 sq ft location June 19, 2021. Brandon Started training back in high school, making the Varsity wrestling team at a 5A school as a freshman. After graduating, he joined the Army. Trained, competed, and instructed in the Modern Army Combative’s Program (MACP) outside of being a coach and father he is active in the Airforce Reserves. Amy is a NASM certified trainer, lover of squats, box jumps and all those other exercises the rest of us try to avoid. She is also a member of the local chapter of the TWAW group. The Berkeley Chamber is excited that Lionheart MMA and Fitness decided to locate here in Berkeley County. It is critical that we all stay healthy during these challenging times, and we have a deep appreciation for them offering this service to our citizens.