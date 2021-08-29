Stubbs Muldrow Herin Architects Announces Name Change and New Leadership
[Mount Pleasant, SC]: Local commercial architecture firm Stubbs Muldrow Herin is pleased to announce it has changed its name to SMHa along with naming new leadership. The ownership transition was recently completed with the next generation of SMHa architects now carrying forward the firm’s same guiding principles of impeccable customer service, architecture appropriate for its place, and commitment to community.crbjbizwire.com
