J.K. Dobbins injury update: Ravens RB out for the year with torn ACL

By Justin Fried
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens will officially be without standout running back J.K. Dobbins for the 2021 season as it was confirmed on Sunday that he suffered a torn ACL. After hours of speculation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dobbins had torn his ACL and would be out for the season. Dobbins...

ebonybird.com

