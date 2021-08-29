Cancel
MLB

Phillies release righty Chase Anderson

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
Starting pitcher Chase Anderson. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Chase Anderson has been released by the Phillies, per a team announcement.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Anderson, after a solid four-season run with Milwaukee. From 2016 through 2019, he made 116 appearances, 112 starts, throwing 590 innings with an ERA of 3.83. In the midst of all that, the Brewers signed him to an extension, inking a two-year deal in October of 2017 that included options for 2020 and 2021.

However, in the two seasons since, everything has gone to pot for the righty. After being traded to the Blue Jays in November 2019, Anderson had a rough campaign for Toronto/Buffalo. In 33 2/3 innings, he had an ERA of 7.22 and then had his option declined, becoming a free agent.

The Phillies took a flier on him, signing him to a one-year, $4M deal in February this year, hoping for a bounce back. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition, as Anderson’s 2021 ERA is 6.75 in 48 innings for the Phils. He will now search for another team that’s willing to look past his recent struggles and hope for a return to his previous form.

