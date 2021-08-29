Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets trade for Houston edge rusher Shaq Lawson to help replace Carl Lawson

Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets desperately needed help at edge rusher after losing star Carl Lawson for the season earlier this month. General manager Joe Douglas delivered it on Sunday. The Jets traded for defensive end Shaq Lawson, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Texans, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

www.app.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Texans#Clemson#Bills#Northjersey Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLWETM

New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota

(WETM) – The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft pick compensation. The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing Herndon’s agent. Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reports the Vikings will send a 2022 fourth round pick to New York in exchange for Herndon and a 2022 sixth round pick.
NFLDetroit News

Sunday's NFL: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

Florham Park, N.J. — The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another. Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets Trade Rumors: NYJ Eying a Pass-Rusher After Carl Lawson's Season-Ending Injury

The New York Jets have reportedly started to survey the trade market for potential edge-rushing help after defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles in Thursday's practice. "A trade before the season is being explored," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. This article will be updated to provide more...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets EDGE Carl Lawson to miss entire season with ruptured achilles

NY Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the entire 2021 season. Perhaps the New York Jets would have been better off if the tundra was actually frozen. While in Green Bay, taking part in joint practices with the Packers, the Jets announced late Thursday afternoon that edge rusher Carl Lawson will miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season, per the team’s official Twitter account.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 2 possible trades with the New York Jets

The New York Jets desperately need pass rush help, and the Las Vegas Raiders could be an interesting trade partner to help them out. The New York Jets can never catch a break, and the Las Vegas Raiders may be the team to help them out of their latest mess. They finally got rid of the awful head coach that is Adam Gase, and they drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Jets reach trade with Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

Jets GM Joe Douglas has found some defensive end help. The Texans have traded DE Shaq Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. New York has three sixth-rounders for next year, but are dealing away the one they got last year when they sent Jordan Willis to the 49ers.
NFLchatsports.com

Rapoport: Jets Send Sixth-Round Pick to Houston for Shaq Lawson

In need of a boost at defensive end after losing Carl Lawson for the 2021 season, Joe Douglas and the Jets have sent a sixth-round draft choice to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Shaq Lawson. Compensation update: The #Jets are sending the SF 6th to Houston for Lawson....
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets face their edgy situation head-on, trade for Shaq Lawson

A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. Editor's note: The Jets acquired the Houston Texans pass-rusher Shaq Lawson on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York is sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to Houston in the deal, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Lawson, 27, is a moderately productive player who is under contract beyond this season. What's below is Cimini's analysis of the Jets' situation at defensive end, prior to news of the trade.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets' trade for Shaq Lawson is low-risk, high reward move

The trade for Shaq Lawson is the quintessential Joe Douglas move. The Jets only traded a sixth-round pick for the 27-year-old Lawson and will pay him just $990,000 in base salary in 2021. Lawson has a $1.49 million cap hit because of incentives, according to Over The Cap. He’s also on the books for $8.9 million in 2022, but none of that is guaranteed. That gives Douglas options beyond this season as the Jets try to replace the injured Carl Lawson in the short term.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Complete breakdown of NY Jets DE Shaq Lawson’s skill set

Shaq Lawson gives the New York Jets an above-average starter on the edge. The New York Jets were hurting badly on the edge following the season-ending injuries to Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry. After Lawson’s season-ending injury prior to the team’s second preseason game, New York watched its edge rushers collect one quarterback hit and zero sacks over the ensuing two games.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Initial 53-Man Roster for the New York Jets

Its that time of year again. Cut week is upon us, which means each team must cut players until they are down to 53 on their active roster. As the day goes on, players around the NFL are being brought into their head coach’s office, having their playbooks taken and being sent on their merry way.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

10 tight ends the New York Jets should target

Mike LaFleur‘s New York Jets are poised to rely heavily on 12 personnel packages, which include two tight ends on the field. As things currently stand, the Jets only have two tight ends on their roster following the 53-man cutdown – Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco. The latter is a tight end in name only, primarily lining up at fullback throughout the 2021 preseason (86% of his offensive snaps). Kroft is the only pure tight end.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy