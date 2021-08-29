Cancel
Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

By MARCELA ISAZA Associated Press
Scranton Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91.

