Bath County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bath, Rockbridge by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bath; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Bath County in west central Virginia East central Greenbrier County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mountain Grove, or 7 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goshen Warm Springs Millboro Hot Springs Lake Moomaw Nimrod Hall and Mountain Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

