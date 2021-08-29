Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated another area of thunderstorms have developed west of the warning area. These storms will be moving eastward and through the warning area during the next hour capable of producing another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall on top of the already 3 and 7 inches of rainfall that has fallen from the earlier thunderstorms. This will continue aggravate the ongoing flooding the area. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 8 PM this evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Marlins Park, Downtown Miami and Allapattah. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED