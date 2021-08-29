Cancel
Ritchie County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ritchie; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Central Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Southeastern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Cairo, Smithville, Freeport, Walker, Nutter Farm, Greencastle, Macfarlan, Petroleum and Palestine. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 27 and 28, and near mile marker 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

