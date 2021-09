Ed Asner, a prolific actor and philanthropist, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by a tweet to Asner's official Twitter account, revealing that the actor passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29th. Asner is known for his decades-long career as an actor, which has led to him being the most honored male performer in history at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning seven acting achievements overall. He also served as the President of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985. His credits include playing Lou Grant across the Mary Tyler Moore Show franchise, voicing Carl Fredericksen in Disney/Pixar's Up, and portraying Santa in 2003's Elf.