Toledo Mud Hens 5, Indianapolis Indians 2 (box) Logan Shore threw six innings of one run ball in his return to the rotation, and the offense did enough keep the winning streak going since the big promotions to start the week. Kody Clemens got the scoring started with a solo homer, his 12th home run on the year. Indy tied things up in the fifth, but the Hens came right back to score two in the bottom half of the inning. Clemens led off with a single and rode home on Aderlin Rodriguez’s 23rd home run of the season. Christin Stewart and Ryan Kreidler followed with singles, but Brady Policelli grounded into a double play, and Akil Baddoo struck out to end the threat. Baddoo struck out three times in his return to action.