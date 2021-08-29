Cancel
NFL

Minnesota's Irv Smith (meniscus) reportedly expected to miss start of regular season

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (meniscus) is expected to undergo surgery "that will sideline him for at least the start of the regular season." What It Means:. Smith's exact timetable remains unknown but it appears Minnesota's young tight end could miss more than one regular...

