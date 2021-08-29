Virginia Red Cross preparing supplies for Gulf Coast as Ida approaches
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Red Cross is sending volunteers down to the gulf as the category 4 hurricane approaches. Currently, four central Virginia volunteers including Janice Shearin-Smith who boarded a plane at the Richmond International Airport at 5 am Saturday are on the ground in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist with sheltering less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall.www.whsv.com
