Richmond, VA

Virginia Red Cross preparing supplies for Gulf Coast as Ida approaches

By A.J. Nwoko
WHSV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Red Cross is sending volunteers down to the gulf as the category 4 hurricane approaches. Currently, four central Virginia volunteers including Janice Shearin-Smith who boarded a plane at the Richmond International Airport at 5 am Saturday are on the ground in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist with sheltering less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall.

