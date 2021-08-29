Central State finds joy in competing again despite Classic for Columbus loss

The questions were back, and Bobby Rome II was all too happy to answer them. It was Saturday afternoon inside the home locker room at Ohio Stadium, and the Central State football coach was gearing up for his first game with the program after being hired in February 2020. The Marauders were preparing to face rival Kentucky State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus, an event pitting two Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs against each other, and the lack of game experience was felt during the final hours and moments leading up to kickoff.