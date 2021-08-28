4805 Brittles Ln, Henrico, VA 23231

Welcome home! This Cape Cod will steal your heart! With four bedrooms, two full baths, a separate dining room and an amazing yard (just to name a few of the great features in this home) there is so much to appreciate. Enjoy natural lighting and a great layout, with hardwood floors through out and some great details inside and outside. A welcoming living room and separate dining room make for great living and/or entertaining spaces. The dining room has French doors that lead onto the generous deck and spectacular backyard. On the first floor you have a primary suite and an additional bedroom, both with lighted ceiling fans. A newer, galley kitchen with room enough for two or more people to enjoy food prep together. Newer full baths. Overhead lighting in all the rooms. Freshly painted and window treatments in every room. A generous lot, with lovely landscaping, a fully fenced backyard and a storage shed. The spacious yard offers you plenty of gardening and entertaining options. The sooner you come visit, the sooner you make this home your own.