Mira Sorvino, Peter Frampton, and more mourn the death of icon Ed Asner

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner, the legendary actor who starred "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," passed away on Aug. 29. He was 91. "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully," his family said in a statement. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you." With a list of acting credits spanning eight decades, Ed, a well known activist and philanthropist, was one of the most respected actors of multiple generations. He's the most awarded male performer in Emmy history, and he has five Golden Globes to his name. The beloved actor, whose film credits included "Up" and "Elf," was most recently seen in "Cobra Kai." After his death, many in Hollywood publicly honored the icon on social media.

