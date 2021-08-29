Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima targeted for Nov. 13 UFC event

Lana looks to be teasing us a bit as her 90 day no compete clause is ready to come to an end. Now, what could this mean? Well, this really gives her back the freedom to do just about anything that she wants. Many feel that Lana should be heading to a different wrestling promotion. Lana gave us a little insight into what she may be doing next on her Instagram as she posted up a pretty shocking photo that could mean much more than we think.