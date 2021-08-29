Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima targeted for Nov. 13 UFC event
A meeting of UFC heavyweight veterans is set for this winter when Ben Rothwell meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be finalized for a Nov. 13 UFC event. The venue and location of the event have not been finalized, though Fight Night events have resided at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas since the promotion restarted its schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0