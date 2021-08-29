NBA Twitter reacts to rumors of Rajon Rondo's return to Lakers

Rajon Rondo is likely returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

Rondo, who played a pivotal part in the Lakers’ 2019-20 championship run, signed with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

However, that stint didn’t last long as Atlanta dealt Rondo to the L.A. Clippers to acquire Lou Williams and second-round picks.

But the 35-year-old guard didn’t deliver the playoff impact the Clippers hoped he would, and they eventually traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The situation got interesting because Rondo’s fit in Memphis didn’t add up with Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton leading the point guard rotation.

It all built up to the Grizzlies buying out Rondo’s contract, creating a path back to the Lakers.

Shortly after the buyout news, it was reported the Lakers would be the frontrunners to grab Rondo after he clears waivers.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Rondo’s possible return: