Grady Hendrix's New Novel Draws Inspiration From the Slasher Films of the 80s

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrady Hendrix's new novel The Final Girl Support Group draws inspiration from the slasher films of the 80s. New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix has a new thriller novel, it’s called The Final Girl Support Group and it asks the questions: in horror movies, the final girl is the one who’s left standing when the credits roll. But what happens after? How do final girls survive the surviving? In this novel we are introduced to a group of women who have all survived truly horrible massacres -- they’ve been in group therapy together for years, but when one of their members is murdered, it becomes apparent someone is coming after them. This is a thrilling read, dark and creepy with Hendrix’s trademark humor and heart.

