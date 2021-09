The UK could see a “mini heatwave” next week amid the fallout from tropical storm Ida.September will get off to a warm start, with temperatures up to 28C predicted for early next week.But forecasters have warned the balmy weather could also bring thunderstorms as the remnants of Hurricane Ida draw up a lot of warmth and rain, before conditions turn more autumnal for the rest of the month.Many places will enjoy cloudy but dry weather over the weekend, although there could be isolated showers in the far south on Sunday and outbreaks of rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Temperatures will...