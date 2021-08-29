Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ed Asner Remembered by Josh Gad, Jon Cryer and More: ‘I Am Heartbroken to Say Goodbye’

By Jeremy Fuster
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Ed Asner on Sunday, reflecting on a career that not only left a mark in television and animation but also in the history of Hollywood labor. In his illustrious career, Asner won seven Emmys, five of them for his iconic performance as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the spinoff “Lou Grant.” For younger fans, he was known for playing the voices of Hudson on the Disney cult classic “Gargoyles” and Carl Fredricksen in the Pixar Oscar winner “Up,” as well as Santa Claus in the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf” and other Christmas movies and specials.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cryer
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Mike Drucker
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
David A. Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixar#The Screen Actors Guild#Mtm#Frozen#Centralparktv#Bitsy#Studio 60#Edgeofsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
Celebritiescowboysindians.com

Farewell to Ed Asner

The multiple-Emmy-winning actor appeared opposite John Wayne in the 1966 western El Dorado. The C&I crew offers condolences and warm wishes to the family, friends and many fans of Ed Asner, the award-winning actor who passed away Sunday at age 91 in Los Angeles. Asner collected a total of five...
CelebritiesGephardt Daily

Actor Ed Asner dead at 91

Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven-time Emmy-winner Ed Asner — most famous for playing blustery boss Lou Grant on both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant,” and for voicing the curmudgeonly Carl in “Up” — has died at age 91. “We are sorry to say that our...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ed Asner's Death Mourned by Henry Winkler in Emotional Tribute

Beloved actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media. Henry Winkler, who worked with Asner on a number of projects including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, offered up words of tribute on Twitter. "GOOD BYE Extraordinary Ed," he wrote. "Thank you for your friendship and your guidance. You were a most wonderful acting partner... RIP."
Celebritiespiratesandprincesses.net

Ed Asner, Voice of Carl Fredricksen in ‘Up’, Has Died at Age 91

Ed Asner, the legendary actor who voiced curmudgeonly Carl Fredricksen in Disney-Pixar’s Up, has passed away at age 91. His passing was confirmed by his family on Twitter. Asner was best known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant.”. From USA Today…
TV & VideosPopculture

'Blue Bloods': Remember Ed Asner's Memorable Guest Appearance

Ed Asner appeared on almost every type of television show during his incredible career, including police procedurals. Last year, he finally made his first appearance on CBS' long-running series Blue Bloods, sharing scenes with another legend, Tom Selleck. Asner starred in "Vested Interests," in which he played a friend of Selleck's Commissioner Frank Regan. The episode, which aired on March 6, 2020, also saw Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan investigating a death first thought to be a homicide.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ed Asner's Death Leaves 'Lou Grant' Fans Heartbroken

The legendary actor Ed Asner died on Sunday morning at 91, his family announced. His death began a period of mourning in Hollywood and around the world as fans and his colleagues remembered his unparalleled contribution to film and television. Many also praised the Lou Grant star for his activism and philanthropy.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Josh Gad, Katie Couric and More Mourn Ed Asner: 'He Was a Legend'

The former president of the Screen Actors Guild, Asner is best known for playing Lou Grant in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff series “Lou Grant.” He also voiced the lead, Carl Fredricksen, in Pixar’s Oscar-winning tear-jerker “Up,” and played Santa Claus in “Elf” alongside Will Ferrell. More...
CelebritiesComicBook

Ed Asner: Hollywood Mourns Iconic Actor

The entertainment industry was met with heartbreaking news on Sunday, with confirmation that legendary actor and phillanthropist Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. The actor reportedly passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. In the hours since Asner's passing was first reported, many have taken to social media to share tributes to him and his decades-long career, which include playing Lou Grant across the Mary Tyler Moore Show franchise, voicing Carl Fredericksen in Disney/Pixar's Up, and portraying Santa in 2003's Elf.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Beloved Award-Winning Actor Ed Asner Dies At Age 91: Reports

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ed Asner, beloved for his role as Lou Grant in the hit sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Sunday, according to multiple published reports. He was 91. Asner’s verified Twitter account announced his death:. According to Variety.com, his publicist also confirmed his death to the...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Ed Asner’s Lou Grant Won for Both Comedy and Drama

At 91, Ed Asner has fully earned the right to the cranky-old-man archetype he’s been mining most of his career. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Eastern European Jewish immigrants, Asner discovered acting while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he appeared in plays. After his service, he joined Playwrights Theatre Company in Chicago. He then moved to New York City, where he worked with the earliest incarnation of The Second City in 1959. By 1960, he was appearing on Broadway opposite Jack Lemmon in the legal drama Face of a Hero. TV soon came calling, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy