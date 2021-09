CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona on Friday praised the state's efforts to get as many schoolchildren age 12 and up vaccinated. While West Virginia doesn't mandate COVID-19 vaccinations among students, staff and faculty, it has required "pop-up" vaccination clinics targeting them in each of the state's 55 counties. That push will continue this fall and will be expanded to younger students once they are cleared for a vaccine, according to West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch.