West Orange TC approves 5-year contract with KemperSports to continue to run Rock Spring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a contract with KemperSports, the golf course management company that has run the Rock Spring Golf Course since the township bought the course in 2019, to continue to run the course for the next five years at its Aug. 17 meeting. The company was the only one to submit a bid when the township put out a request for proposals; KemperSports will be paid 7.5 percent of the gross revenue that the course makes per month.