Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Orange, NJ

West Orange TC approves 5-year contract with KemperSports to continue to run Rock Spring

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a contract with KemperSports, the golf course management company that has run the Rock Spring Golf Course since the township bought the course in 2019, to continue to run the course for the next five years at its Aug. 17 meeting. The company was the only one to submit a bid when the township put out a request for proposals; KemperSports will be paid 7.5 percent of the gross revenue that the course makes per month.

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, NJ
Government
City
West Orange, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Orange Tc#Rock Spring#Kempersports Executive#Rbg Hospitality Group#Operations#West Orange High School#Wohs Principal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy