The Giants have gotten used to happy flights, bus rides, drives, Ubers and everything in between, but there would be none of that Sunday. The road trip to visit two NL East teams ended with a 9-0 blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves, who took two of three in the first series of the year between two teams that both look headed for October. The loss snapped a streak of nine consecutive series won by the Giants. The last time they failed to win a series was in late July against the Pirates, of all teams.