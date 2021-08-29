Cancel
Gatlinburg, TN

National Park Service invites public input on Gatlinburg Spur Safety Improvements Project

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on the proposed Gatlinburg Spur Safety Improvements Project. The Spur is part of the Foothills Parkway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Park) and comprises approximately 4.2 miles of four-lane divided urban parkway between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Sevier County, Tenn. The Park is initiating an environmental assessment and public scoping period in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

www.theonefeather.com

