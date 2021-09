REDMOND, Wash--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. No More Heroes 3 – Fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings. The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to the Madness in the No More Heroes 3 game, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew. Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and put an end to the invasion. No More Heroes 3 will be available on Aug. 27.