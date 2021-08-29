Cancel
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero police investigating after three adults found unresponsive in home

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department is investigating a group of deaths after three people were found unresponsive in a home on Saturday.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Rosita Avenue with Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services around 1 p.m. after receiving a report that three adults were unresponsive.

Once there, crews pronounced two of the adults dead at the scene. The third was reportedly transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Their names are not yet being released while the coroner notifies next of kin.

Officers said narcotics were involved in this incident, however, it remains under investigation by Atascadero Police detectives.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are urged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

The post Atascadero police investigating after three adults found unresponsive in home appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

