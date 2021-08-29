Cancel
German Engineering: Bada Sacks Lamar, Helps Washington Chances

By David Harrison
If David Bada doesn't get an active roster spot with the Washington Football Team later this week it won't be because of effort.

The 26-year old defensive lineman turned in a strong outing in the team's final preseason game accounting for four tackles and a sack against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

After the game, Bada who hails from Munich, Germany, spoke to media about his comfort level in the NFL now compared to when he first arrived.

"When I came in [to the NFL] everything was fast. Every play felt fast," said Bada. "I feel like now I'm starting to get comfortable and everything...I'm going to keep learning and keep growing."

Unfortunately for Bada and fellow defensive line star Tim Settle, the final preseason game of the year didn't go Washington's way as a team.

For the WFT however, Ron Rivera emphasized the ability to individually assess each player based on what they were able to accomplish. Emphasizing unique evaluation criteria as the coaching staff asked many to play more than ever before.

Bada's sack came early in the game as the Ravens played their starting offense against Washington's second-team defense.

Driving on their first drive of the game Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had his team with a first-and-ten at the Washington 18-yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehYoB_0bgYNy1D00

As Jackson looked for an opportunity to push the ball further down the field he was met with Bada instead who got WFT's first sack of the game, and dropped the star quarterback for a two-yard loss.

The spark ignited a string of solid plays as linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and cornerback Jimmy Moreland combined to stop Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins for a short gain on second down.

Unfortunately, Dobbins was injured on the play.

Then on third down, Bunmi Rotimi got WFT's second sack of the game and caused Jackson to fumble in the process. Recovered by the Ravens, a promising opening drive resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal.

A solid start for the second defense from Washington.

On how it felt to sack Jackson, Bada said, "It's unbelievable to sack him ... I want to show him like international players can rush and play football here in America and the NFL."

Good showing by Bada, which certainly helps to lend further credibility to the NFL's program bringing players from overseas. He and Sammis Reyes have (via the special program that allows roster exemptions) certainly been bright spots this preseason, as both men look to continue carving their path towards achieving their football dreams with the Washington Football Team.

