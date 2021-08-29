Oklahoma Sooners Football: Recapping Nebraska’s inauspicious debut
The “week zero” slate of college football games played Saturday included one matchup of special interest to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their season with a trip to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in advance of their date with the Sooners in Norman on Sept. 18. Based on what NU showed against the Illini, the marquee non-conference game on OU’s schedule doesn’t look particularly daunting.www.crimsonandcreammachine.com
Comments / 0