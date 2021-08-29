Oklahoma Sooners Football: Recapping Nebraska’s inauspicious debut

Sylvester Croom would be proud of the history Alabama football made by unveiling its depth chart. He was the first African American to start at center on the offensive line. Before Nick Saban took the podium for his presser, the Crimson Tide’s athletic department released the week one depth chart. Alabama will boast a starting offensive unit of all-black athletes for the first time in the Saban era. The starting lineup from left to right has Evan Neal, Javion Cohen, Chris Owens/Darrian Dalcourt, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and Kendall Randolph. All five players performed well in fall camp.