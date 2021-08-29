Cancel
Nebraska State

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Recapping Nebraska’s inauspicious debut

By Allen Kenney
crimsonandcreammachine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “week zero” slate of college football games played Saturday included one matchup of special interest to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their season with a trip to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in advance of their date with the Sooners in Norman on Sept. 18. Based on what NU showed against the Illini, the marquee non-conference game on OU’s schedule doesn’t look particularly daunting.

