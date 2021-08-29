Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Baldwin, southern Escambia, southwestern Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 315 PM CDT At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Gonzalez to 4 miles east of Destin. Movement was north at 90 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Eglin AFB, Atmore, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Goulding, Mary Esther and Century. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mary Esther, FL
City
West Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
City
Crestview, FL
City
Ensley, FL
City
Valparaiso, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Warrington, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Niceville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado Watch#Escambia Coastal#Escambia Inland#Okaloosa Coastal#Okaloosa Inland#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy