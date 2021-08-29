Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Covington; Escambia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Baldwin, southern Escambia, southwestern Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 315 PM CDT At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Gonzalez to 4 miles east of Destin. Movement was north at 90 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Eglin AFB, Atmore, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Goulding, Mary Esther and Century. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH