Source: Minnesota Vikings, safety Harrison Smith agree to 4-year, $64 million extension

By Courtney Cronin
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings locked up their longest-tenured player to a contract extension, the team announced on Sunday. Veteran safety Harrison Smith agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension, a source told ESPN's Mike Golic Jr., which makes Smith the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle's Jamal Adams. The deal carries $26.38 million guaranteed and will pay Smith $22.5 million from now through March 2020, the source said.

#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Espn#Pro Bowler
