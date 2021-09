It's no secret that people are struggling these days. And for some, it can be a struggle to put a food on their own table, let along the bowls of their pets. The Humane Society Waterville Area knows this is a reality for many Mainers. And they happen to be in a position to help. So they have created a "Community Pet Food Pantry" where folks in the area, who need a little help feeding Fifi or Fido, can come get a bag of food.