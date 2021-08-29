Cancel
Orlando, FL

Tesla using partially automated system hits FHP cruiser on Orlando interstate

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla.(AP)— A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was rear-ended on Saturday by a Tesla using its partially automated driving system.

The crash happened on an interstate near downtown Orlando.

The Tesla narrowly missed the driver, who had pulled over to help a disabled vehicle, when it slammed into the cruiser.

According to the FHP crash report, the 27-year-old man who was driving the Tesla suffered minor injuries. The trooper was not hurt.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot driving system after a series of similar collisions with parked emergency vehicles, as reported by the AP.

The vehicle maker uses a camera-based system, a lot of computing power, and sometimes radar to catch upcoming obstacles, determine what they are, and then decide what the vehicles should do.

However, some researchers say the car’s system has trouble with parked emergency vehicles and perpendicular trucks in its path.

