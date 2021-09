Hurricane Ida forecast winds to reach 140 mph before landfall. Orange Beach remains under a tropical storm watch. (OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Cuban radar data and reports from an earlier Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission indicate that Ida's inner core structure continued to improve after the release of the previous advisory package. An eye became apparent in radar imagery before the center reached the Isle of Youth, and the final fix from the Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft reported a closed 24-n-mi wide eye. The aircraft measured winds to support hurricane intensity shortly before 1800 UTC, and during the final northeast eyewall pass, and flight-level wind data support increasing the intensity to 70 kt, which is used as the initial intensity for this advisory.