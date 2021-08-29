Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4vHe_0bgYMVit00

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White House said.

Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week’s bombing outside Kabul’s airport.

A Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful to hit the U.S. mainland in years, Ida was set to plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Dover Air Force Base#Extreme Weather#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Beltway: Yes, Biden is off on vacation

The eagle-eyed GOP maintains an ongoing White House watch, and they don’t miss much. “Joe Biden is headed back on vacation. When Kabul fell, he was on vacation. As the chaotic evacuation began, he slowly came back to the White House and then quickly went back on vacation. And now, after he broke his promise and stranded hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan, he is going back home for yet another vacation. This is Biden’s version of fiddling as Rome burns,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director of the Republican National Committee, in a statement.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

President Joe Biden vowed to support storm victims on Thursday after Hurricane Ida’s landfall left a path of devastation stretching from Louisiana to New York.Speaking at the White House around midday eastern time, the president pledged federal assistance for those experiencing flood damage and power outages, while calling on the private insurance industry to honour agreements with those who fled the storm’s onslaught.“My message to everyone affected is: we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help,” said the president.“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the first responders, and everyone who has been working...
Aerospace & DefenseABC 33/40 News

Bidens visit wounded troops at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. There are 15 Marines at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.
Maryland Stateinvesting.com

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover (NYSE:DOV) Air Force Base in Delaware of...
Louisiana Statewxxv25.com

Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and speak with local and state leaders, the White House said Wednesday. Biden will also deliver a speech Thursday outlining his administration’s response to the storm. Ida was the fifth most powerful...
Maryland State94.3 Jack FM

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the...
Maryland Statewsau.com

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the...
Bethesda, MDNavy Times

Bidens visit wounded troops at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. There are 15 Marines at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack...
Maryland Statewibqam.com

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the...
Maryland Statemymixfm.com

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the...
Louisiana State104.1 WIKY

Biden to visit hard-hit Louisiana to see damage from Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON/NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Louisiana on Friday to get a first-hand look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida, the monster storm that devastated the southern portion of the state and left 1 million people statewide without power. Biden is to meet Louisiana Governor...
Louisiana Statewhtc.com

Biden to visit hard-hit Louisiana to see damage from Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON/NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Louisiana on Friday to get a first-hand look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida, the monster storm that devastated the southern portion of the state and left 1 million people statewide without power. Biden is to meet Louisiana Governor...
Maryland Statehot96.com

Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said. His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy