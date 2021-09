It’s a 12th century castle on the wind-blown Welsh coast with an impressive royal roster. Princess Leonor of Spain, the 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne, and Princess Alexia, 16, of the Netherlands are both beginning two-year International Baccalaureate classes this year, while Crown Princess Elisabeth, the 19-year-old heir to the Belgian throne, graduated this summer and is now on her way to Oxford University. Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan – better known as ‘Hippy Hogwarts’ – has become beloved among the international elite, thanks to its mission for public good and global sustainability. One mother of former students explains its well-heeled appeal...