Ed Asner’s Children Send Heart-wrenching Message After His Death at 91: ‘Goodnight Dad’

Following the devastating news that Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Ed Asner passed away at 91, the late actor’s children took to social media to say goodbye to their Hollywood icon father.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” Ed Asner’s children declared in the Twitter post. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Fans of Ed Asner flocked to the Twitter post to share their condolences to his family. One Twitter user wrote, “He said he wanted to be remembered as a person who made this world a better place. He certainly will be. Rest In Peace, Mr. Asner, and thank you for the memories.”

Another social media user also shared, “Sending love and solidarity. Thank you for your service to the working class, Ed [Asner].”

Born in November 1929, Ed Asner was an actor, voice actor, and a former President of the Screen Actors Guild. He’s known for various TV and film roles, including Rich Man, Poor Man, Elf, El Dorado, and Up. He is the father of four children, including actress Kate Asner. He passed away at the age of 91 and was surrounded by his family at the time of death.

Hollywood Reacts to Asner’s Death

Just after the news broke about Ed Asner’s passing, other Hollywood icons took social media to share their thoughts.

Star Trek’s George Takei tweeted EdAsner was a seven-time Emmy Award winner and was a giant on the screen. “A philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed.”

Rosanna Arquette shared that Ed Asner was a powerful friend to her as well as a “good and honorable human.” “Gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild. when it was a true Union bless you.”

Film director, John Carpenter, also described Ed Asner as a talented actor and a very nice man. The director then said that Asner always had a twinkle in his eye. “Rest In Peace, Ed.”

Ed Asner Reveals Lou Grant was His Favorite All Time Role

During an early 2021 interview, Ed Asner stated that his all-time favorite role was Lou Grant.

“Seven years of Lou Grant in the Mary Tyler Moore Show, followed by five years of a more serious Lou Grant on his own show was a lot of time,” he said.

The veteran actor also went on to call his former co-star Betty White a hottie and a viking princess. “I will always love her,” Ed Asner stated about his Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star.

He also referred to himself as a “spunk-master,” even though he has been known to hate spunk. “I constantly swing back and say that I hate spunk,” he explained. “We become the very thing we despite.”