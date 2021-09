Fancy a second salary to go with that annual pay packet? Erm, yes please. The catch is that it does mean taking on a second job... Half of us are so busy at work we already feel like we’re working two jobs – though, sadly only for one pitiful salary - something Grazia columnist Mother Pukka calls the 'fake flex'. But since the pandemic, another (jammy) subset of society is sitting at home finishing their day’s work by 1pm with no boss peering over their shoulder to pile on another report.