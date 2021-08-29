Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

In Search of Fame and Fortune: Adrienne Kennedy and Adam Kennedy’s “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?”

By Sponsored Content
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Special promotional content for Forward Theater Company by Khalid Long, PhD, Production Dramaturg & Asst. Professor/Columbia College. Adrienne Kennedy’s career as a playwright stretches over five decades. She wrote her first play, Funnyhouse of a Negro, in 1964, which won her an Obie Award for Distinguished Play. Kennedy wrote her most recent play, He Brought Her Back in a Box, in 2018 as a world premiere for Theatre for a New Audience at Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn.

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Adrienne Kennedy
Person
Adam Kennedy
Person
Laurence Olivier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune#Yale University#Stanford University#Theatre For#Brown University#Harvard University#Princeton University#New York University#The American Book Award#The Theater Hall Of Fame#The Black Arts Movement#African American#Forwardtheater Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

My Story: Dale A. Mott

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
TV & VideosEW.com

Here's who's coming to The View to kick off season 25

The daytime talk show marks its silver anniversary this year, and former cohosts are coming back to help celebrate. Look who's coming to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of The View!. Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, and Ben Platt are among the guests who will be joining the daytime talk show...
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Audra McDonald to Host Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) The Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert will be held on September 14 and broadcast on October 1 at 9PM ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS video app. This special celebration will be hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald with special guest Caroline Kennedy and feature the National Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be directed and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse and feature conductors JoAnn Falletta, Steven Reineke and Thomas Wilkins.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

New art exhibition celebrates 150 years of women at Yale

Yale University Art Gallery celebrates the work of Yale-educated women artists in a new exhibition, ‘On The Basis of Art: 150 Years of Women at Yale’. The show spans a broad range of media – from sculpture to video, watercolour painting to photography – subject matter and eras. Created to mark two anniversaries – the 50th anniversary of co-education at Yale College and the 150th anniversary of Yale University’s accepting female students – the exhibition is also a timely reflection of feminist movements such as the more recent Me Too.
Musicgreensboro.com

Meet a Musician: Van Anthoney Hall looks to Harlem Renaissance poetry as one inspiration

For musical inspiration, Van Anthoney Hall looks to the poets of the Harlem Renaissance. “Even in the world of piano with my jazz ensemble, I’m inspired by poetic works,” he said. “And most of my music is in connection with particular poets, such as (Paul Laurence) Dunbar and Langston Hughes and most recently Countee Cullen. One of his pieces that’s speaking to me right now is ‘Any Human to Another.’ It’s a piece that makes us rethink how we are connected, how we’re all intertwined.”
EntertainmentCornell University

Creator of 1619 Project to give Kops Lecture

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, will give the Daniel W. Kops Freedom of the Press Lecture on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. The event is currently scheduled to be held in the Rhodes-Rawlings Auditorium, Klarman...
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

Can’t-Miss Fall Lit Events (Fall Arts Preview 2021)

An exhibition at the Newberry explores the collective legacy of artist Gertrude Abercrombie, poet Gwendolyn Brooks, choreographers Katherine Dunham and Ruth Page, and dealer-curator Katharine Kuh. The catalog will be worth seeking out—designed by Nick Butcher and Nadine Nakanishi of Sonnenzimmer and letterpress printer Ben Blount, it features five new poems by Eve L. Ewing, dedicated to each of the women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy