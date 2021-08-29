Murrieta Vigil, Other Tributes Planned For Riverside County’s Fallen Soldiers
Three Marines from Riverside County and 10 others killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul will be remembered at a special tribute this week. On Tuesday, the city of Murrieta will honor all 13 service members who lost their lives in the Thursday bombing, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga.mynewsla.com
Comments / 0