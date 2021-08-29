Cancel
'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Revealed the Three People He'd Want to Portray Him in a Movie, Including Bruce Willis

By Taylor Cunningham
 4 days ago
Back in 2020, Donnie Wahlberg helped #DWAir20Questions trend on social media. While mid-flight with his wife, he asked his fans to join in on the Q&A fun.

“It’s a BH thing—you wouldn’t understand,” he wrote from his seat.

Donne Wahlberg followed by tweeting a snapshot with his wife, Jenny McCarthy. The famously smitten couple has been married for seven years.

The #DWAir20Questions game is simple. Fans tweet their most burning questions, and a celebrity answers them. And since the former New Kids on The Block singer has a huge following, the questions came rolling in.

Tweeters asked him everything from how he was dealing with the pandemic to what his favorite holiday movie is. His answer to the ladder was the “New Kids Cartoon Special or Die Hard (it’s an XMAS movie).”

Then one fan jumped in and asked who Donnie Wahlberg would like to play him in a movie.

He answered, “Ok … Either of my sons as young me and Bruce Willis as old me. Though I’d rather play Bruce.” Considering his favorite Christmas movie is Die Hard, we’re seeing a theme here.

Donnie Wahlberg’s Hilarious Outtake

It’s been almost a year since Donnie Wahlberg started his 20 questions tweet, and he’s still delighting fans with his Twitter feed.

On August 18th, The Band Of Brothers star was trying to respond well-wishes on his 52nd birthday. He was on the Blue Bloods set at the time, and he wasn’t very focused on his work. So, the crew sent a personal assistant to act in his place.

“When you’re busy tweeting on your bday, while shooting @BlueBloods_CBS, so they have a P.A. play your role in a scene in your place,” he tweeted alongside a video.

In the scene, Donnie’s stand-in sits with actress Marisa Ramirez in an interrogation room.

The P.A. did such a fantastic job that Wahlberg decided to show off “Sharky’s” acting chops. “Great work Sharkey. Guess we’ll be watching you Friday nights this fall,” Donnie Wahlberg continued.

Season 12 of Blue Bloods premieres on October 1st on CBS. And Hopefully, Sharkey earned his was into a cameo or two.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Creator Adds Former ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star To New Crime Drama

The SEAL Team creator has added a former Hawaii Five-0 star to his new crime drama. The new drama called Topangaland, follows a chill ex-cop who works for his infamous father’s private detective agency. The cases he works on takes him from Malibu to Topanga to Venice and other spots in Southern California. In Topangaland, the lead character will have to solve these cases all while juggling a complex relationship with his father and the rest of his oddball family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Posts Epic Montage of Throwback Pics in Honor of Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Cue the tears. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy just posted the most touching photo montage ever for the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. McCarthy posted the montage to her Instagram page earlier today, along with the caption, “Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Close?

There are plenty of famous brother duos in Hollywood, including some OG's like the Baldwin brothers and Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges. There are also some new-school bros, like the Jonas brothers and Liam and Chris Hemsworth. But who could forget Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg? They're undoubtedly two of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and like many of the other names we listed, Mark and Donnie were born to perform.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donnie Wahlberg's Wife Jenny McCarthy Who Mended His Heart after a Painful Divorce

Jenny McCarthy came into Donnie Wahlberg’s life at a time when he was healing from a devastating divorce. Now, the happy couple is celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. The “Blue Bloods” actor was a divorced father of two sons in 2013 when he guested on the VH1 talk show that McCarthy was hosting at the time. The beginning of their love story was unexpected, but McCarthy was immediately turned on by Wahlberg. She revealed:
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew wedding vows on 7-year anniversary

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg said "I do" for the second time. The married couple renewed their vows on Tuesday, which was also their seven-year wedding anniversary. "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way," Wahlberg captioned a pair of photos on Instagram of the pair standing before a minister.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Wishes ‘Big Bro’ Donnie Wahlberg a Happy Birthday in Classic Throwback Pic

It’s “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday today (Tuesday) and there is no shortage of people using social media to wish him a special day. That includes Donnie Wahlberg’s younger brother, Hollywood leading man Mark Wahlberg. The younger of the two brothers took to Instagram to wish his big brother a very happy birthday. He also includes a throwback photo of the two that is a must-see for every Wahlberg fan. Donnie Wahlberg is turning 52 years of age today, Mark Wahlberg turned 50-years-old earlier this year. The brothers remain close and, along with their other brother, Paul, co-own a casual chain restaurant and bar called “Wahlburgers.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Compared Breaking Tom Selleck’s ‘Hard Exterior’ to Relationship with His Dad

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg found working with his on-screen dad, Tom Selleck, to be scarily similar to how he interacted with his own father. On the show, we consistently see Wahlberg and Selleck’s characters go at each other at the Reagan family dinners. Danny Reagan, played by Wahlberg, is police commissioner Frank Reagan’s (Selleck) middle son. After his older brother died in the line of duty, Danny had a lot of responsibility to take over as the oldest Reagan sibling.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Once Tied a Fellow NKOTB Member in Their High School Chess Competition

“Blue Bloods” star, and New Kids On the Block heartthrob, Donnie Wahlberg is always on the go. From an intense touring schedule with his longtime music group, The New Kids On The Block, to his “Blue Bloods” filming schedule; not to mention making time to be home with his wife, Jenny McCarthy, and their two sons, Wahlberg is always running from one spot to another filling the roles of tv star, music sensation, husband, and father.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About the ‘Turning Point’ of Danny and Baez’s Relationship

The relationship between “Blue Bloods” characters Danny and Baez has definitely evolved. But what was the turning point in their connection?. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg says that the turning point for the characters occurred during the season 11 premiere episode. We have felt the will-they-won’t-they vibes between Danny and Baez for a while now. But the heat was turned up even more during the premiere episode. During the episode, Danny and Baez work together to track down a serial killer. While doing so, they end up trapped in a basement. It’s certainly a near-death experience for both of them. Spoiler: They survive. But the experience definitely causes them to share their vulnerable sides with eachother. In fact, the two connect so deeply at that moment that Danny invites Baez to the Reagan family dinner the following Sunday. During a recent interview, Wahlberg talked about why that was a turning point for Danny and Baez on “Blue Bloods.”

